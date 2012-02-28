Apple Plans iPad Event For March 7, Google Offers Big Bucks For Chrome Hacks, Flipkart Launches Music Store Flyte

Apple Sends Out Invites For March 7 Event . Apple has sent out invites to an official event at the San Francisco Buena Center for the Arts, where they’re expected to show off their newest iPad. The invites carry an image of what looks a lot like the long anticipated high-res iPad screen, over the following teaser: “We have something you really have to see. And touch.” —NS

–Updated 12:16 pm. EST

Facebook’s Credits May Violate Antitrust Laws. Two law firms are investigating Facebook Credits, the payment system that allows app developers and game makers to collect cold cash for virtual gaming currency. The lack of an alternative for gamers or virtual currency providers together could mean Facebook is crossing a line, the firms believe. —NS

–Updated 11:40 a.m. EST

Facebook Friends Mobile Providers. Facebook will collaborate with mobile providers on in-app payments, Facebook CTO Brett Taylor announced yesterday at the Mobile World Congress, an alliance that could benefit both parties. Mobile providers could help Facebook reach basic phones in parts of Africa and India, where scores of users sign up via feature phones. Facebook in turn may avoid paying competitors like Google and Apple, who claim a cut of in-app purchases, but it’s still unclear how non-app purchases would come about in the mobile operator payment scheme. —NS

–Updated 7:10 a.m. EST