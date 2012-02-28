Lies That Losers Tell

“Cause right now you’re just a liar

a straight mentirosa

today u tell me something

y manana es otra cosa”

–Mellow Man Ace

When a company starts to lose its major battles, the truth often becomes the first casualty. CEOs and employees work tirelessly to develop creative narratives that help them avoid dealing with the obvious facts. Despite their intense creativity, many companies often end up with the exact same false explanations.

Some familiar lies

“She left, but we were going to fire her, or give her a bad performance review.”

High-tech companies tend to track employee attrition in three categories:

People who quit

People who got fired

People who quit, but it’s okay because the company didn’t want them anyway

Fascinatingly, as companies begin to struggle, the third category always seems to grow much faster than the first. In addition, the sudden wave of “semi-performance-related attrition” usually happens in companies that claim to have a “super high talent bar.” How do all these superstar employees suddenly go from great to crap? How is it possible that when you lose a top-rated employee before you can say “unwanted attrition,” the manager carefully explains how her performance fell off?

“We would have won, but the other guys gave the deal away.”

“The customer selected us technically and thinks we are the better company, but our competitor just gave the product away. We would never sell so cheaply as it would hurt our reputation.” Anybody who has ever run an enterprise sales force has heard this lie before. You go into an account, you fight hard, and you lose. The sales rep, not wanting to shine the light on himself, blames the “used car dealer” rep from the other company. The CEO, not wanting to believe that she’s losing product competitiveness, believes the rep. If you hear this lie, try to validate this claim with the actual customer. I’ll bet you can’t.

“Just because we missed the intermediate milestones doesn’t mean we won’t hit our product schedule.”

In engineering meetings where there is great pressure to ship on time–a customer commitment, a quarter that depends on it, or a competitive imperative–everybody hopes for good news. When the facts don’t align with the good news, a clever manager will find the narrative to make everybody feel better–until the next meeting.