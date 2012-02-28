Defining Your Company’s Vision

I am working with a client on a vision for their organization. I find

it interesting that people in leadership positions still have a

difficult time differentiating a vision from a mission–not just in

wording, but in concept.

A mission is a statement of why an organization exists. It should be short and very clear. Even

big companies have mission and vision issues. Take The Walt Disney

Company. Disney used to have a very clear mission statement: “Make

People Happy.” It didn’t say make people happy through animation,

or theme parks, or interactive experiences. Those are details. Its

mission was to make people happy. Now their mission is “to be one

of the world’s leading producers and providers of entertainment and

information. Using our portfolio of brands to differentiate our content,

services and consumer products, we seek to develop the most creative,

innovative and profitable entertainment experiences and related products

in the world.” Disney obviously hired a strategic planning consultant to help

it shape its mission statement to match the expectations of MBAs on

Wall Street. I don’t think their current statement does anything to

enhance its mission; in fact, I think it detracts because you have to

figure out what words like “differentiate” mean. They may be more

strategic and more business sounding, but do they still make people

happy? Making people happy keeps customers returning, unlike a

profitable, innovative entertainment experience. It is obvious that the

new mission statement drove investments like Disney’s California

Adventure. And if you look at Disney assets, even ESPN could sign

up for making people happy. I was in Florida for a Patriots game once

with a bunch of people from Boston. ESPN was blaring from speakers and

shining from big screens. And the ESPN Club brought in portable taps so

they could serve people outside. They scaled up the Club, and scaling

up, and serving up Patriots football, meant people were happy.

Somebody’s vision of happy customers drove that experience.

Now to

vision. A vision isn’t a statement. A vision is a set of ideas that

describe a future state. Some organizations like “vision statements” but

I don’t find them overly useful. The future is something that an

organization must grapple with. Visions should provide a sense of

aspiration, they should stretch imagination. They should describe the

state of the organization, across its functions, not rush to summary.

Different parts of an organization may have different visions. I

coach clients to think about vision attributes, then to think about the

capabilities required to deliver those attributes. Then I ask them to

consider how to measure progress through both metrics and a road map (a

sketch of a pathway that leads from the present to the goal). At

the broad vision level, organizations should not try to measure their

progress. A vision statement isn’t a transformation into a future

mission. Let me go back to the simple version of Disney. Making

people happy doesn’t change–ever (unless mergers and acquisitions cause

you to hire a consultant that helps put big words into the board’s

collective mouths). But let’s consider that Disney still wants to make

people happy. Their vision may include: Be the leader in the delivery of entertainment experiences.

Be the premier channel for sports experiences and information. Those

aren’t the same, but Disney is a complex company. It is okay to have

vision statements that align with business units. And as the vision

becomes more granular, it should include elements that can be measured.

For

the first item, they would include theme parks, hotel properties, ice

shows, movies, video games, and a number of other things. Each of which

would imply a set of capabilities, and a set or measures to determine

progress (quantitative and qualitative). The next discussion

sometimes includes a statement like: “That isn’t a vision, we are

already the leader in entertainment experiences, and have been for

years.” Well yes, you may be the leader, but if you want to stay

one, shouldn’t you restate it as part of your vision? A vision is not

just about growing, but about maintaining. If the vision doesn’t include

“being a leader in the delivery of entertainment experiences,” what does

that mean for those parts of the business? Is there some future state

that is better than being a leader? Are we abandoning those businesses,

or deinvesting so we are just “mediocre in the delivery of entertainment

experiences”? In fact, there was a time when Disney kind of lost

its collective soul, in the early to mid-1980s when box office share

dwindled to less than 4% and it turned down films like Raiders of the Lost Ark and ET–and was the target of investment raiders. Theme parks became real

estate and their movies uninspired. Poor management was reflected in a

poor understanding of vision and mission. Happy people were no longer

center stage. The bottom line on vision, then, is to recognize the

complexities of the business and create visions for areas that are

meaningful to internal and external constituencies, and make sure these

visions are consistent with the mission. Grapple with the future. If the

vision is 10 years out, you don’t have to understand how to achieve it

today, but you do need to start prioritizing investments, including

learning investments, that dip toes into the future so you really

understand what the organization will need to achieve the vision. And

the state that eventually arrives in a decade may be very different than

what was documented 10 years prior, but by then, the vision should be

another 10 years ahead. A vision should help inform direction and help

set priorities. It should be not be unchanging. As organizations learn,

they need to adjust and adapt, and reflect that learning in the vision.

That is why scenarios are so important: They help you practice different

futures in which the vision might unfold–each scenario requiring

different tactics and strategies. Any vision that stays the same

for a decade fails as a vision. Visions should be used every time an

investment or deinvestment decision is made, and if parts prove no

longer valid, or if the world presents new opportunities, then the

vision should be updated. Visioning is a process, not an output. You can

share your vision with people, but it should be shared with the caveat

that it is updated regularly, and with the request: “Please share your

thoughts, because we are always open to new perspectives and better ways

to think about our future.” That approach will not only make the vision

more meaningful and resilient, it will make the organization behave as a

learning organization, and that may just be part of its vision.

[Image: Flickr user Joe Penniston]