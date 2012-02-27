Creativity Hell: What The 2012 Oscars Taught Us About Bold Ideas And Branding

I got together with Tom Fishburne to explore the vital component of creativity and what businesses could take away from this year’s Oscars. Here’s what we unearthed.

Pardon My French

This year, we had breakthroughs such as The Artist, a silent movie filmed entirely in Los Angeles, winning Best Picture, and its (French) leading man taking Best Actor. It is the first silent film since 1929’s Wings to take home Best Picture. And that was just one of its five wins, acknowledging and rewarding its creativity and daringly bold move as a movie in this day of ever-increasing 3D, special effects and more.

As stated in Bloomberg Businessweek, “The mostly silent film, judged the best picture, won Michel Hazanavicius the award for best director. Jean Dujardin was honored as best actor for playing George Valentin, an aging film star unable to make it in the talkies, making the 39-year-old the first French actor to win the award. The movie ‘seduced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with its ingenuity and grace,’ French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in a statement. The awards are a tribute to the ‘extraordinary vitality’ of the country’s film industry.”

The Artist was bold (with an naive innocence), challenging the norm and breaking the mold. But therein lies the risk and the courageous quality that can signify genius.

Reducing Risk: Taking a Chance

As everyone knows, I don’t advocate committees. Cross-verifying data and brainstorming the wonderful vista of “What if?” I advocate. That’s time well spent. But sitting in a room full of accounting, cover-your-ass types who simply wish to debate based on obscure criteria isn’t efficiency, that’s useless banter.

Yet, unless one asks the status quo-challenging questions “What if?” or “Why not?”, one is left doing the same mindless middle-ground output. And in this day of information overload, we don’t need more noise but more thought-provoking content (is it just serendipity that the word “king” is found within the word “provoking”?).