Websense Plugs Data Leaks, Plays Malware Guard On Mobiles For The Office

iPhones and iPads have thoroughly infiltrated the workplace. (Even Microsoft’s Office now has a serious business case to bury its hatchet with Apple and launch an iPad app.) It’s the phenomenon that security firms have dubbed the “BYOD” era.

And, for them, it arrives with great concern.

Security keepers at Websense believe that these new devices are entering the workplace faster than enterprise IT pros can rule them out as potential threats to corporate security. The iPad and iPhone cleared the way here. “It really became an avalanche after that,” Websense CSO Jason Clark tells Fast Company. In response, Websense thinks it’s developed a gateway system for this BYOD age.

First, to make its case, the group commissioned a study from the Ponemon Institute to gather employers’ reaction to this shift and take stock of how they were dealing with security on the new devices in the workplace.

Of the about 4600 IT professionals from 12 countries surveyed, 77% said that mobile devices are useful business tools, but 76% believed that these same tools posed a risk to their organizations. As for taking measures to block malware or secure their data, only 39% said they had activated security controls.

Many of the reported run-ins with security issues were “alarming,” Clark says. Fifty-one percent of the companies polled experienced data loss because of unsecured mobile devices, including laptops, smartphones, USB devices, and tablets. 59% saw an increase in malware infections because of ill-protected mobile devices in the workplace, and an equal portion reported that their employees circumvented or disengage security features such as passwords and key locks.