Will Consumer Privacy Laws Hurt The Social Business Movement?

If businesses had already been social in 2008, would the financial crisis have been less severe and crippling? And will looming changes in privacy rules interfere with the changes that might keep that kind of disconnect between businesses and their customers from happening again?

I was starting to write about Obama‘s Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights when it occurred to me that perhaps it might have the unintended consequence of disconnecting people further from businesses that might want to break down barriers.

One of the toxic and unnerving aspects of the recent foreclosure crisis was the impersonality of its customer interactions. From the shredding of mortgages into small subatomic particles to the disappearance of bank employees who should have been tasked to help consumers negotiate mortgage modifications and short sales, the entire process of keeping or losing one’s home became one in which the customer (the homeowner) lost control, and the resulting anxiety rose to cataclysmic levels. A side effect of the crisis was that thousands of small businesses had credit lines lowered and pulled at the same time, even though their owners were not in default, in trouble, or late in paying them.

One the foreclosures began, one-size-fits-all solutions based on too little personal information shut down the economy across the country and rippled out across the world.

In theory, the concept of social business, in which objectives are more closely aligned with customers and silos give way to transparency, should prevent something like that from ever happening again. As the enterprise slowly transforms itself from a hierarchy to a network, and the customer becomes a node on the network, things should get better, right?

I don’t know. In the past few weeks, it seems as if the nascent social business initiative might get snuffed out before it even takes hold.