The 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Catch up on the stories people were clicking, reading, sharing, tweeting, Facebooking, pinning, and more–from the Fast Company network.

By Dan Asadorian1 minute Read

This week’s stories ranged from networking tips, to innovative “sock” weaves used in designing Nike’s newest shoes, to a powerful short film on how the proliferation of tech in cities will make city life more efficient and sustainable in the near future. Catch up on the most popular stories below.

balloons


1. How The Happiest People In The World Spend Their Money
By Cali Williams Yost

Cali Williams presents the case for thinking outside of traditional norms relating to big purchases, saving for retirement, and achieving the “American Dream.”

Solar System


2. The Unexpected Way To Use Your Social Network Strategically
By Don Peppers

Don Peppers discusses the value in maintaining friendships with people who aren’t really your friends.

Man Blindfolded


3. Culture Vs. Strategy Is A False Choice
By Bob Frisch

Bob Frisch argues that a marriage of strategy and culture are required for a business to succeed.

Facebook


4. Facebook’s New, Entirely Social Ads Will Recreate Marketing
By E.B. Boyd

E.B. Boyd analyzes Facebook’s new social advertising campaign, and discusses how Facebook can leverage its data to properly target intended audiences.

Thumb Up


5. Should You Send That Email? Here’s A Flowchart For Deciding
By Tim Maly

Tim Maly will have you thinking twice about clicking SEND.

Nike Shoe


6. Nike Unveils Its Big New Paradigm: Shoes Knit Like Socks
By Anthonia Akitunde

Ever dreamed about taking a stroll in your nice, comfy socks? Nike has answered your prayers.

Tarot Card


7. 3 Ways To Predict What Consumers Want Before They Know It
By Scott Anthony

Scott Anthony makes a compelling case on the importance of market research and knowing your customer.

Thumb Drive


8. Paul Graham: Why Y Combinator Replaces The Traditional Corporation
By Austin Carr

Austin Carr discusses why startups are king and how Y Combinator mitigates the traditional drawbacks of starting your own company.

Thumb Drive


9. How To Keep TV Real The Anthony Bourdain Way
By Zach Dionne

Anthony Bourdain keeps TV real by keeping it real himself. (But what happens when keeping it real goes wrong?).

City


10. Watch A Short Film On How Cities Will Drive Global Change
By Morgan Clendaniel

A must-watch video that covers urbanite mindsets, new technologies, and innovations that will help cities become more sustainable.

