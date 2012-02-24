The 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week’s stories ranged from networking tips, to innovative “sock” weaves used in designing Nike’s newest shoes, to a powerful short film on how the proliferation of tech in cities will make city life more efficient and sustainable in the near future. Catch up on the most popular stories below.



1. How The Happiest People In The World Spend Their Money

By Cali Williams Yost Cali Williams presents the case for thinking outside of traditional norms relating to big purchases, saving for retirement, and achieving the “American Dream.”



2. The Unexpected Way To Use Your Social Network Strategically

By Don Peppers Don Peppers discusses the value in maintaining friendships with people who aren’t really your friends.



3. Culture Vs. Strategy Is A False Choice

By Bob Frisch Bob Frisch argues that a marriage of strategy and culture are required for a business to succeed.



4. Facebook’s New, Entirely Social Ads Will Recreate Marketing

By E.B. Boyd E.B. Boyd analyzes Facebook’s new social advertising campaign, and discusses how Facebook can leverage its data to properly target intended audiences.



5. Should You Send That Email? Here’s A Flowchart For Deciding

By Tim Maly Tim Maly will have you thinking twice about clicking SEND.



6. Nike Unveils Its Big New Paradigm: Shoes Knit Like Socks

By Anthonia Akitunde Ever dreamed about taking a stroll in your nice, comfy socks? Nike has answered your prayers.



7. 3 Ways To Predict What Consumers Want Before They Know It

By Scott Anthony Scott Anthony makes a compelling case on the importance of market research and knowing your customer.



8. Paul Graham: Why Y Combinator Replaces The Traditional Corporation

By Austin Carr Austin Carr discusses why startups are king and how Y Combinator mitigates the traditional drawbacks of starting your own company.



9. How To Keep TV Real The Anthony Bourdain Way

By Zach Dionne Anthony Bourdain keeps TV real by keeping it real himself. (But what happens when keeping it real goes wrong?).



10. Watch A Short Film On How Cities Will Drive Global Change

By Morgan Clendaniel A must-watch video that covers urbanite mindsets, new technologies, and innovations that will help cities become more sustainable.