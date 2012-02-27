6 Ways Your Business Card Can Still Pack A Big Punch

Richard Moross wants you to know that

business cards are alive and well. As the CEO of MOO, the company

that pioneered those clever mini cards with do-it-yourself design

options, Moross says the business of printing may be 500+ years old,

but it’s doing quite nicely, thank you very much.

Since its founding in 2004, the company

has a seen its compound annual growth rate exceed 100%. MOO.com

now has hundreds of thousands of customers in nearly 200 countries

and printed 50 million business cards last year alone. Moross is

expecting that number to double in 2012.

Which is why Moross brushes away talk

that exchanging cards is going to go the way of the horse and cart.

Not only does he order and give out thousands of his own cards every

year, Moross maintains, “The more connected to the web we are, the

more precious the real world is, so it is important to make a

connection.”

That connection comes in the form of a

handshake, a look in the eye, and the passing of the card. “It is

hard to generate trust virtually and convey your personality through

a Skype call,” Moross explains. Though he says, “we sell the

most boring products in the world,” Moross notes that business

cards are resilient for a number of reasons, not the least of which

is simplicity. “You don’t need to upgrade the OS. Everyone

understands what it is, and it just works.”

For all their genteel simplicity, MOO’s cards captured the attention of some

pretty tech-heavy businesses. Recent partners include Airbnb, whose hosts are encouraged to use MOO cards to showcase their digs to

prospective guests, and Facebook. Moo’s Facebook Cards are

personalized featuring any of your Facebook Timeline Cover Photos on

the front and a custom quote (or favorite status update) on the back.

These collaborations drive home

Moross’s fascination with the way design on the diminutive bits of

paper can break the ice, build relationships, and strengthen a brand.

He sat down with Fast Company recently to discuss how he gets maximum

impact from a mini card.