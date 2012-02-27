Technology And Humanity: Creating Cyborg Organizations

In a recent Advertising Age piece, Kunur Patel presents a tale of two companies: Southwest Airlines, a company reputed among airlines for their dedication to customer service, and Delta, a company dedicated to automating processes through mobile technology–service through apps rather than humans. She writes, “The future of customer service in the airline industry may well be devoid of the warm, smiling employees that have been core to Southwest’s strategy. Instead, the industry is looking to…technology that guarantees customers won’t have to encounter humans on their trips at all.”

Meanwhile, in the same edition of Ad Age, Natalie Zmuda wrote: “When CMOs learn to love data, they’ll be VIPs in the C-suite…and if they don’t, they’ll be relegated to overseeing promotions while someone else takes Chief Customer Officer role.”

But is it so simplistic? Should the plentitude of data the information age affords us be all that drives corporate decision-making? What about the ability companies now have–more than ever–to connect with their audiences in a more human and direct way? The real question is, does being dedicated to data somehow exclude more “human” approaches?

I’ve spent the last several years advocating that empathy and listening are the future of marketing and criticizing companies for being too eager to simplify people into numbers and, in the process, losing touch with who they actually are.

My suspicion of automated technologies and extensive use of data comes less from the data itself but rather how the data is used. Companies who put all their focus on poking and prodding their audiences for information without much regard for the experience of those actual audience members, for instance, have tipped the scales far out of balance. (Think of onerous customer surveys we now face at every turn, or of companies that share their content in ways that allow them to best glean data from audiences but, in the process, provide that content in ways that isn’t so useful for the audiences they are trying to serve.

But I don’t mean to dismiss the enormous impact of data in the process. In fact, the abundance of information that’s out there and available can often be used in service of the customer, to very beneficial ends. After all, as industry leaders like LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman have emphasized, quantitative data has driven innovation in serving audiences. And companies from Google to Amazon to FedEx have used the wealth of data they have about customers/users to constantly find new ways to better serve them.