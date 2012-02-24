Apple Buys App Seeker Chomp, Dropbox Focuses On Photos, Motorola Suit in Germany Blocks Push Notifications

Nokia Already Top Selling Windows Phone . After just one quarter of selling two Lumia models outfitted with the Windows Phone, Nokia has already sold 900,000 phones outside the U.S. climbing to the top of the Windows Phone seller rankings. –-NS

Foxconn Wage Rise Could Up Product Prices. Dell and HP are following developments at Foxconn with a wary eye. Last week, responding to international criticism about worker wages, Foxconn raised wages from 16% to 25%. But if wages for workers rise too much, that could translate to a price hike on Dell and HP products, executives of both companies told Reuters. Customers with a conscience, be warned. —NS

–Updated 9:55 a.m. EST

Visa And Samsung Launch payWave For London Olympics. Visa and Samsung have announced payWave, the official NFC app for the London Olympics Games. They’ll be showing it off at the Mobile World Congress starting next week. Visa’s been a sponsor for the Olympic Games for 25 years and manages the Games’ payments. —NS

–Updated 7:30 a.m. EST

Apple Buys App Seeker Chomp. Apple has bought app searcher experts Chomp for a reported $50 million. Word is, Apple is looking to retool the search on its hugely popular (closing in on 2.5 billion downloads), massive (550,000+ app strong) App Store. —NS