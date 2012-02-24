Webcam Glam: 3 Easy Tricks To Look Polished On Video Chats

More than 300 billion total calling minutes take place annually on Skype; 50% of those calls are video conversations. Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer revealed this stat at CES last month while discussing the Internet software’s ongoing success internationally.

While the technology continues to improve, users are slow to learn how to make video calls look good. While not all of us have Oprah’s Skype Guest Kit, which reportedly includes a state-of-the art laptop, desk-sized tripod, and prepaid return shipping label, there are some simple things the average business person can do to take online video chats to the next level.

Buying a USB-powered microphone is an obvious first step (along with using an Ethernet connection versus Wi-Fi) to increase your computer conversation quality, but it’s time to think beyond that. With many employers relying on video chat software to keep employees connected, individuals using webcams to produce expert how-to videos, and television broadcasters depending on this technology to beam guests in from all over the world, it’s no longer just good enough to be happy that your connection works.

Here are three simple tips (along with some convincing before and afters to seal the deal) to improve your webcam video picture.

1. Look up, not down. I can’t tell you how many people we interview for Fast Company‘s Work Flow series who are staring directly down at their web camera, nose hairs and all. In other words, no matter how technical they are, most webcam users forget that your eye line matters. If you’re looking down at your camera, the person you’re calling is looking up at you. In other words, it’s not an attractive view. Set your computer (if you’re on a laptop) on a few books so that you’re looking slightly up at the web camera. Not only will this tip make your image look better–and slim down that double chin if you have one–it will be easier to focus on the conversation instead of the empty space in front of you.