Finding A More Memorable Way To Dial The Phone

“My problem is that I have

been persecuted by an integer. For seven years this number has followed me

around, has intruded in my most private data, and has assaulted me from the

pages of our most public journals.”–George Miller

George Miller, at that time, a cognitive psychologist at Harvard, was

referring to the number seven. The quote comes from his seminal paper entitled “The Magical Number Seven, Plus or Minus Two: Some Limits

on our Capacity for Processing Information,” which was published in the Psychological Review, in 1956. Among the

most cited papers in psychology circles, this paper generated one the biggest

urban legends in popular psychology; namely that 7 digits is the most an

average person can retain in working memory. According to the legend, this is the

reason that telephone numbers contain seven digits.

Now debunked, including by Miller himself,

this finding continues to be cited as fact. (See for example, this ABC News story from 2009). Later versions of

this story reduced the amount of digits that can be remembered to 3 or 4, which

accounts for the reason why phone numbers are written as a combination of 3 and

4 numbers e.g. 555-1212 and why important numbers are three digits long, like

911 and 411.

Any way you slice it, numbers

are hard to remember. Since the early days of telephony, people have been

looking to find a way to simplify phone numbers. Starting in 1930, two letters were

used to represent a local exchange, so that phone numbers became two letter and

five numbers (like KLondik5-5555). Later

developments included using the alphabet to create mnemonics for phone numbers,

such as 1(800)CAR-PETS that helped people remember business numbers. Today, we

have come up with a host of personal solutions.

Most people create personal contact lists that they store on a mobile

device–I mean, who honestly remembers all their family’s phone numbers anymore?

At work, business phone systems offer ‘short codes’ for commonly-dialed numbers

and ‘dial by name’ functionality to help employees locate colleagues without

cracking open the corporate directory. But these are all homegrown efforts to alleviate

a lingering problem…namely, reaching people by phone without having to remember

a long list of numbers.

The fact that we are still

using 7-digits (actually 10-digits now) to reach people 130+ years after

telephony was invented is truly surprising.

It’s odd that nobody has figured out way to create a centrally-located name

directory, like the Internet DNS ‘domain name’ resolvers. It would be awfully strange

to contact a company on the Internet by typing their IP address into your browser–can you imagine entering addresses like 192.168.0.0 to reach a company’s

website? But that is exactly what we do by phone.

Truth is, I never really

thought about it; but I recently heard about a company that is trying to change

the way we dial. The company, CallMyName,* has

introduced a global ‘name resolution’ service. You register your name with them, like you would a domain name on the

Internet–and from here on out, everyone with the CallMyName app will be able to reach

you by phone, by searching for your name in their directory. Even if you change your contact details, you can still be reached by the same name.