High-End Pinterest Competitor Fancy Launches Commerce Platform With Help From Jack Dorsey

With just 250,000 users, high-end Pinterest competitor Fancy may not seem like much competition at all to Pinterest, which boasts more than 10 million users.

But the New York-based startup, which features gorgeous products and allows users to “Fancy” them, has a few serious competitive advantages: The backing of PPR, the French conglomerate that owns fashion brands such as Gucci and Bottega Veneta, which led a recent $10 investment round at a $100 million valuation; a board that includes Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Square and original Facebooker Chris Hughes; endorsements from celebrities like Kanye West; a tight-knit community of curators churning out top-notch content and charting the taste graph; and as of today, a social commerce platform that allows brands and merchants to sell products directly from Fancy.

“People are ‘Fancy-ing’ what they like, forming communities around these products or experiences, and now we allow merchants and brands to come in and fill that interest and demand in real-time, which no one is doing,” says founder Joseph Einhorn. “Rather than go to Amazon or Google and searching for stuff I intend to buy, in the future in the commerce game, I think getting hotel destinations, finding cool products, or discovering fashion items will be done through the people I admire and trust. From a consumer perspective, I’m able to go to this website, where I’m finding out about the coolest stuff in the world, and instead of clicking, signing up, and giving my address and contact info to a million different websites, I am able to shop right inside, whether it’s on the website or the iPad, iPhone, or Android app, and go all the way through to checkout in an integrated experience.”

Einhorn calls this a “demand-driven commerce model.” By crowdsourcing product interest, Fancy enables merchants to see what consumers are most interested in, and then sell products directly to them based on that interest. Into a helicopter tour of Hawaii? You got it. A new style from Christian Dior? Click away.

Users might be used to seeing a “buy” button; now they might soon start seeing a “sell” button that allows them to quickly sign up for a merchant account, create product listings in those Fancy communities, and decide how much to sell the product for. Merchants can define price restrictions, set up group deals, and monitor transactions all from Fancy’s straightforward user interface. The service also allows merchants to create shipping labels on the fly.