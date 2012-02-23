Shanghai Court Allows iPad Sales, Pouty Amazon Drops Thousands Of E-books, HP Reports Q1 Earnings, Dip In PC Sales

Shanghai Court Allows iPads To Sell On. A Shanghai court has allowed sales of Apple’s iPad to continue in the city for now, rejecting an injunction request from Proview. The court has postponed hearings on the case until a Guangdong high court has reached a decision about who really lays claim to the iPad name. —NS
–Updated 7:50 a.m. EST
Amazon Drops Thousands Of E-books From Kindle Store. Amazon removed more than 4,000 e-books from its Kindle Store yesterday, punctuating a spat with the Independent Publishers Group. Amazon wants to sell e-books for lower prices than publishers have liked. When IPG refused their newest terms, Amazon responded with the book drop. —NS
–Updated 7:40 a.m. EST
Obama Drafts Consumer Privacy Bill Of Rights. The Obama administration is working toward legislation that will allow people to have better control on how their personal data is used on the web. Among the principles explained in a white paper released yesterday, people are entitled to understand and access privacy and security practices, expect that their data is securely handled, and hold companies accountable if they flout data privacy agreements. Google and other companies have also agreed to install a Do Not Track button on some websites, to prevent some tracking behavior. —NS
–Updated 6:30 a.m EST
HP Reports Q1 Earnings, Drop In PC Sales. In its Q1 earnings report, HP announced a 44% fall in income, compared to a year ago, and a 7% drop in net revenue. HP still has the world’s largest PC business, but sales dropped 15% to $8.9 billion, with business declining in most of the company’s other main divisions. It’s the first full quarter since Meg Whitman took over as CEO of the company. —NS
Apple, Google Agree To App Privacy Guidelines. In the aftermath of the PATH user data debacle, Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, RIM, and HP will implement a new system, aligning with California’s Online Privacy Protection Act to protect user privacy on mobile apps. The companies agreed to display an app’s privacy policy to a user before downloads begin, rather than after. —NS
Under The Sea With Google Sea View. Google is part of a project that will let you cozy up to the Great Barrier Reefs off the coast of Australia. With the University of Queensland and the Catlin Group, the project will collect images of the reef system up to 100 meters below sea level, which ocean enthusiasts can navigate through the project’s webpage. —NS
–Updated 5:45 a.m. EST
[Image: Flickr user Cristiano Betta]
