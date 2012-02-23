Shanghai Court Allows iPad Sales, Pouty Amazon Drops Thousands Of E-books, HP Reports Q1 Earnings, Dip In PC Sales

Shanghai Court Allows iPads To Sell On . A Shanghai court has allowed sales of Apple’s iPad to continue in the city for now, rejecting an injunction request from Proview. The court has postponed hearings on the case until a Guangdong high court has reached a decision about who really lays claim to the iPad name. —NS

–Updated 7:50 a.m. EST

Amazon Drops Thousands Of E-books From Kindle Store. Amazon removed more than 4,000 e-books from its Kindle Store yesterday, punctuating a spat with the Independent Publishers Group. Amazon wants to sell e-books for lower prices than publishers have liked. When IPG refused their newest terms, Amazon responded with the book drop. —NS

–Updated 7:40 a.m. EST

Obama Drafts Consumer Privacy Bill Of Rights. The Obama administration is working toward legislation that will allow people to have better control on how their personal data is used on the web. Among the principles explained in a white paper released yesterday, people are entitled to understand and access privacy and security practices, expect that their data is securely handled, and hold companies accountable if they flout data privacy agreements. Google and other companies have also agreed to install a Do Not Track button on some websites, to prevent some tracking behavior. —NS

–Updated 6:30 a.m EST