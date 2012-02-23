Collaboration Takes Work, And Starts At The Top

In our Employee Work Passion model, we define collaboration as “the extent to which employees perceive that cooperation is more important than competition among individuals within a work unit and/or across work units within the organization.”

Collaboration is great when it happens. But guess what? It’s not a natural state. It is a highly evolved way of relating. Fear, frustration, friction, and even political mayhem are more likely to be what happens when people come together naturally.

In organizations where people work cooperatively and selflessly, it’s usually through a specific directive of leaders. It’s the result of a positive work environment where people feel a sense of belonging, well-being, and safety. This is when they are able to access those higher level behaviors of cooperation, selflessness, working together, and thinking of the good of the whole before the good of the unit or the individual.

This has been part of the human condition throughout history. Any time human beings come together in groups, someone eventually feels the need to create a pecking order. Even after the group stabilizes, there are usually outside forces such as distribution of resources, a changing environment, or a competitive threat that again drive the need among people to figure out who’s on top and who’s on bottom. It’s been going on since the beginning of organized society. Without a common set of values and a common cause that includes rules on how to engage together in healthy ways, those natural dynamics will emerge again and again.

The leader’s role

One study we looked at points out the impact a CEO’s style has on the success of an organization. This study found that the climate of the top management team is highly influenced by the CEO. It also found that CEOs tend to fall into one of two different camps. One camp contains CEOs who promote a culture of fear. The other camp is made up of CEOs who create a strong sense of teamwork, collaboration, and cooperation. The study showed that the fear-based top management teams–under the influence of the CEO–create a very different organizational culture than those teams that are collaboratively focused.