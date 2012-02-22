Innovating Office For iPads: Or, Why Microsoft Should Stop Worrying And Learn To Love Apple

The tablet-based publication (tab-lication?) The Daily is embroiled in a fuss about its leak of plans to bring Microsoft’s Office suite to the iPad. The Daily‘s convinced the software is for real, but Microsoft has issued a tissue-thin denial that actually confirms or denies nothing material. Meanwhile, the general feeling is that MS would be crazy not to expand its Office domain onto the best-selling tablet PC–one that’s causing a computing revolution. But Microsoft is actually facing a stickier problem here.

It’s about price and precedent.

MS would be foolish not to address the iPad App Store as a market space because Apple’s tablet is continuing to dominate the scene, is likely to do so for a while, is affecting PC sales, and is penetrating into business workplaces (with a recent survey saying 91% of business and IT pros using one for work). That’s MS’s traditional Office stomping ground. MS’s own Windows 8-powered tablets aren’t due for a while yet and will likely take a while longer to actually establish a decent market share, so delaying a tablet edition of Office until then could miss out on potential sales. It’s also arguable that while Android is building its tablet market share, writing Office to be compatible with so many subtle variations of Android OS and hardware would be a lot more work than aiming at Apple’s product.

So, let’s assume that MS really is developing a version of Office for Apple’s iPad that embodies some of its own Metro mobile OS styling as the leaked imagery hints. Let’s guess that MS may even build in some of its upcoming SkyDrive tech to facilitate cloud storage, thus boosting business-user productivity (when users later download that PowerPoint slide they were working on to their office PC) and competing with Apple’s iCloud system. That sounds great, doesn’t it? MS fans, or those merely chained to MS by years of having to use its products, will get their familiar systems on a new and very chic computing platform that’s ideal for use while commuting and which will enable perfect compatibility with their PC apps at home or at their desk.

Now–how does Microsoft price this code?

Apple already has its own business productivity apps on the iPad with Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, and they offer compatibility with MS’s system and interlock through the cloud to Apple’s own desktop versions. If you use one iTunes account on several iPads, thanks to the way Apple’s system works you only need pay once for these apps. They sell for a very reasonable $9.99 each, allowing Apple to continue its PR effort that points out how many apps you have to pay for on PCs are free, already installed, or low-cost on its hardware.