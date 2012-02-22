Rhapsody, Spotify, Netflix, And The 28-Day Waiting Game

New movies aren’t available to Netflix subscribers until at least 28 days after they’re released to the public (even 56 days in some cases). Movie studios use this practice of delaying releases, called “windowing,” in order to stop subscriptions from cannibalizing DVD sales and rentals.

Soon, that same practice could become more commonplace in the music industry, where a number of popular artists believe “windowing” might offset any potential for subscription services to cannibalize single and album sales. It represents a huge obstacle for Rhapsody and Spotify, which are concerned with keeping their music libraries fresh in the eyes of iTunes-addicted consumers. And it’s a a practice that Jon Irwin, Rhapsody’s CEO, hopes to stop.

“Windowing,” Irwin says,” [is] fundamentally the wrong thing to do.”

Rhapsody is the No. 1 subscription service in the U.S., and Irwin has seen plenty of big-name artists question whether it’s better to release their albums on iTunes before Rhapsody in order to boost sales revenue. Coldplay, for example, released Mylo Xyloto in October, but it was nowhere to be found on streaming services such as Spotify and Rhapsody until earlyer this month. There was no official window that Coldplay agreed to–the band simply added it (quietly) to Rhapsody and Spotify several months after it went on sale.

“EMI, in this case, said, ‘They’re not releasing it for streaming; you can’t put it up in your feed,'” Irwin recalls. “I said, ‘Okay, well, are they going to?’ And they said, ‘I don’t know.’ We try to have a dialogue with the labels and the band management to understand why [they’re] making this decision.”

The reason was simple: “Spotify competes with download stores,” Dave Holmes, Coldplay’s manager, said in January. He was “very concerned” that subscription services would hurt Coldplay’s sales–and who can blame him? The band set digital-sales records in the U.K. with Mylo Xyloto. Now that it’s released on Rhapsody and Spotify, Coldplay stands to continue to generate revenue off the album each time it’s streamed.