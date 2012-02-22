How HR Can Evolve Into Effective Marketers

Mitch Hershkowitz never thought he would see the day when HR and marketing teamed up to drive higher profits.

But that day came in 2009. Dimension Data, where he is National Practice Manager, Consulting Services, was under pressure to standardize on a single internal instant messaging platform to eliminate employee silos–a daunting task for a global company with over 14,000 employees. Marketing’s clever “Rule the Waters” boogie boarding and beach-themed internal campaign for the new system triggered a tsunami of support.

Why should HR care about marketing in today’s wired economy? Because a holistic marketing approach that crosses departmental boundaries leads to greater brand repute, predictable growth, and market value. In the past,the marketing department was actually in control of their brand and collateral, and B2B marketing was primarily a “push” activity replete with fancy corporate presentations, outbound marketing, and direct selling. Social media and the erosion of command and control cultures has changed that model forever.

Today, marketing encompasses processes and strategies that educate, inform, and inspire an organization’s entire ecosystem.This definition takes into account both “push” marketing (telling your community about how great you are) to “pull” marketing (sharing your thought leadership in your given domain and attracting people into your healthy web).

HR plays a critical function in driving thought leadership because they are heavily involved in guiding the company’s culture, hiring, and retention. Every person they attract to the organization could potentially play a thought leadership role.

John Robak, EVP and COO of Greeley and Hansen LLC in Chicago, leads the HR-marketing marriage trend. Greeley and Hansen is a mid-sized civil engineering company with about 300 employees across 18 geographic locations and help clients handle complex water and wastewater issues. Robak’s deep HR background is unusual to find in the executive suite, particularly among mid-sized B2B firms.

Robak wanted to improve the way they hire and grow people when he accepted the COO role. He immediately deployed a marketing communications approach. Says Robak, “We launched the “Living the Brand” initiative to ensure everyone communicated a unified message. We needed this message to cascade across all of our hiring, recruiting, sales, and marketing efforts.”