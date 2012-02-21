TASER’s New Police Glasses-Cam Lets Citizens See What Cops See

TASER has unveiled a line of lightweight, cloud-enabled cameras for police officers to wear on the job. The new AXON Flex system attaches magnetically to Oakley sunglasses and uploads a nonstop stream of camera footage to the cloud. Although TASER made their product announcement just a few hours ago, they already have a customer: The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department, which faces numerous charges of police brutality, has already ordered 150 cameras. Each camera stores between four and six hours of footage and has a 14-hour battery.

The 15-gram DVR at the heart of AXON Flex records a tamperproof stream of footage from the officer’s POV (well, as long as it is turned on first) that is then automatically uploaded in encrypted form at the end of the officer’s shift to the Amazon cloud-powered Evidence.com service. TASER CEO Rick Smith told Fast Company that “it’s not just about storage, but about handling the security chain of custody.” Or, as he put it, “buying [these] cameras is cheaper than settlements” for law enforcement agencies facing brutality lawsuits.

Once on the market in late March, the complete package for the AXON Flex (including a DVR and a separate, iPod-sized wireless controller) will market for $950. This is TASER’s second attempt to launch and market a cop-POV camera; the firm launched their first-generation TASER Cam–a headset-mounting video camera–several years ago. However, the TASER Cam is balky and uncomfortable for law enforcement to wear outside of special circumstances. The new AXON Flex is extremely comfortable–it weighs approximately the same as a Bluetooth headset and can either clip magnetically to special Oakley sunglasses or be affixed to an officer’s hat, clothing, or bike helmet.

The project owes a heavy debt to Hadi Partovi, a TASER board member and Internet entrepreneur who largely joined the company to participate in this and similar projects. Partovi was previously a strategic advisor to Facebook and Dropbox whose iLike product was one of MySpace’s last big purchases back in 2009. Partovi helped serve as a crucial bridge between TASER and the world of cloud-based technology and web development.

As soon as a law enforcement officer uploads video to Evidence.com, they lose control over the video. Individual users are unable to delete or edit videos already on the site; in order to avoid having damaging video ending up in an archive, individual officers will have to avoid turning their cameras on in the first place. Evidence.com’s current package with TASER (for the TASER Cam) is currently used by over 500 law enforcement agencies nationwide. Video footage uploaded to Evidence.com is encrypted via RSA token and protected by SSL. Individual law enforcement agencies can set up their own security permissions to watch video uploaded by the AXON Flex; more liberal agencies can allow officers to log in remotely and watch videos from home, while stricter law enforcement institutions could restrict Evidence.com access to individual secure terminals.