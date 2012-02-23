Ali Velshi’s Work Flow: Mysteries, Motorcycles Keep The CNN Anchor’s Work-Life Balance In Check

CNN ‘s chief business correspondent doesn’t have much downtime. When he’s not anchoring, promoting his new book, or speaking on stage, Ali Velshi is attached to his BlackBerry answering emails and managing tweets . His daily work flow is all about juggling meetings and helping people manage money. Velshi tells me what keeps spenders and savers together, and which one he is. Plus, he reveals how mysteries and motorcycles give him work-life balance in his day.

For more tips on building your personal brand and working smarter, see Amber Mac’s Work Flow series.

Amber Mac is a best-selling author, TV host, speaker, and

entrepreneur. She started her career as a web strategist at

Razorfish-San Francisco and has spent years working as a tech

broadcaster alongside TWiT.tv’s Leo Laporte. She is also the cofounder

of digital agency MGImedia, a well-known blogger, and the author of Power Friending: Demystifying Social Media to Grow Your Business.