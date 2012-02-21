Connected Cars: The Future Of Communication Or A Plague Of Distraction?

Last year, Ford CEO Alan Mulally started using a new slogan for his company.

“Ford, The App of Choice for Car Buyers.”

The sentiment has been shared by other manufacturers as they push towards building cars that keep people connected to their digital lives while driving. Ford and others are investing heavily into the concept with many opening offices in Silicon Valley in hopes of drawing the top talent in internet and mobile technology.

Mercedes is working on allowing people to read information on their windshield. Other manufacturers are putting in voice-controlled text, Facebook, and Twitter read/respond options. Ford is turning smartphones into routers.

Is having this technology available safe for people on the road?

“Unfortunately, people are going to text and Tweet while driving whether the technology is there or not,” said Driving News editor Chuck Capps from Seattle Nissan. “Making it hands-free can keep them more focused on the road.”