The 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week, we revealed our annual Most Innovative Companies list. You devoured it, like you do each year. (And why wouldn’t you? It’s a roadmap to the future of business.) There’s plenty to explore in the full list, but a few story subjects stood out: Jack Dorsey’s Square, for example, which we highlighted for changing the way people pay for all kinds of goods, and Y Combinator, for enabling more people to innovate. Other must-reads ranged from movie poster psychology to raw, grammatically dubious love letters from a young Michael Jeffrey Jordan. Catch up on the most popular stories below.
1. The Psychology Behind Movie Poster Designs
By JD Rucker
Find out how movie studios elicit emotional responses and connections from seemingly simple movie posters.
2. Why User Experience Is Critical To Customer Relationships
By Brian Solis
Brian Solis presents the case for why user experience can no longer be neglected in our ultra-competitive tech landscape.
3. Square: For Making Magic Out Of The Mercantile
By Ellen McGirt
Learn about Square’s history and how they are changing the way we pay through our phones.
4. 5 Tips To Get Maximum ROI From Saying “Thanks”
By Lydia Dishman
Lydia Dishman outlines how gratitude can improve your business.
5. Y Combinator: For Building The Next Great Silicon Valley Mafia
By Emma Haak & David Lidsky
Y Combinator is revolutionizing the way start-ups receive education, funding, and most importantly, networking support in their industries.
6. The USB Memory Stick Is Facing Extinction
By Kit Eaton
Kit Eaton predicts that memory sticks will float into the cloud.
7. 4 Elements That Make A Good User Experience Into Something Great
By Helen Walters
Helen Walters presents the do’s and don’ts of user interfaces.
8. 12 Hand-Written Love Letters From Famous People, From Henry VIII To Michael Jordan
By Suzanne Labarre
We know Michael Jordan can ball, but can he write a love letter?
9. Alan Moore On Watchmen’s “Toxic Cloud” And Creativity V. Big Business
By Susan Karlin
Alan Moore discusses why old source material is better, and how big comic book manufacturers are stymieing creativity and original content.
10. LiveWork: The Future Of Living Where You Work And Working Where You Live
By Andrew Price
Andrew Price takes a look at the future of working from home (pretty slides included).
