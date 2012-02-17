Pew Study: Emboldened Customers Populate Social Networks

New research was released by Pew Internet Research Center saying that 64% of online adults, which extrapolates to 50% of the adult population, use social networks.

That’s mind-boggling to me. What’s even more interesting? There is no difference in social network use by age, gender, ethnicity, or income level. Most of us, 87%, use Facebook. 10% are on LinkedIn, a percentage I thought would be higher, and 11% are on Twitter. MySpace, although declining, is about the same as LinkedIn and Twitter.

This represents a remarkable societal behavior change from private to public, secretive to social.

There is almost nothing that hasn’t been shared on some social network, not only by unwary lovesick teens, but by the rest of us. People with cancer are pouring their hearts out to strangers online, and you find out about new babies on Facebook and deaths on Twitter. I can’t think of the last time I found about a death by any other source than Twitter: Whitney Houston. Gary Carter. Anthony Shadid. R.I.P. says the final tweet about a life, struggling to summarize it in 140 characters.

I am by no means neutral about all this. Quite the contrary, I am wildly in favor of living in public, despite its obvious downsides. When the Internet came alive for me in the 90s, (my first business web site was in 1994, and I got on email at the end of the 80s), my first thoughts were “we will all be connected now, and there will be world peace.”

Fat chance.

Probably we’ve had more frequent dust ups and wars since we came online. We can stalk each other now, and countries can have dramatically better intelligence, but it doesn’t make our relationships, personal or national, any better. It just makes them different; of necessity.