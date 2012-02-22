Skunkworks, Reorganization, And Other Tactics To Excel In The Digital Age

Outside of the technology sector, most of the large companies that I encounter are startlingly similar.

They’re massively successful, indisputably recognized as world-class leaders by consumers and the business community. Their executives are all quite smart and good at what they do. They acknowledge the world is going through a technological revolution and that digital technologies are transforming their businesses. They know that to stay up to par, they have to lead in the Internet space, too. But for some reason they just can’t get it done.

Here’s why: traditional organizational structures are ill-equipped to meet the challenges of the digital age. While they can execute like a fine-tuned machine against core business goals, they generally consist of a series of silos–and digital is inherently integrated. Management of what I call the Software Layer, a layer of technology that surrounds the core business and serves as the focal point of interaction with the outside world, requires a more unified approach.

I’ll demonstrate the mismatch through GlobalCorp, a hypothetical company. GlobalCorp has a division for each country in which it operates, and within each country, it maintains a different business unit for each kind of product it sells. Then it has separate organizations for its internal operational departments like sales, marketing, customer service, and so forth. Each group is set up to accomplish those specific tasks, and pre-Internet, this worked pretty well. Now enter the digital era. GlobalCorp needs to be able to interact with individuals through the Web, but no one has the authority to create a company-wide Web experience. As a result, each group goes it alone, implementing its own solutions. They mean well, but their efforts are often tailored to the sole interests of their own group. The needs of the broader organization are not considered.

Flip to the experience of Internet users. They go online to interact with GlobalCorp, one task of many that they’re trying to accomplish in their busy day. But the company’s digital footprint is so fragmented and disjointed, they’re unable to figure out where they need to click to get where they need to go, and they have an inconsistent brand experience. Neglecting user needs is the fastest way for companies to lose potential and existing customers, business partners, press calls, job candidates, and various other valuable interactions and relationships.

Two main types of unusable digital experiences result from management by traditional organizational structures. At the digital marketing agency I run, some clients come to us with more than 1,000 discrete websites for a single company. That’s a big problem. Another issue is when the company has one site, but presents the content in a way that matches its internal organization–even though most users aren’t familiar with a company’s internal structure and lingo. In both cases, users become confused and even stymied, unable to complete their intended digital interactions with the company. These problems become exponentially more deleterious as they surface in mobile, social, and other digital touchpoints.