Why The Facebook Pages Of Local Businesses Are Mostly Worthless

Exposure. EdgeRank. Engagement.

The “Three Es” of Facebook marketing represent the promise that’s fulfilled by putting in an effort on Facebook. At the national or global brand level, these make absolute sense. On a local business level, it’s a trap.

It isn’t that Facebook itself is worthless to local businesses. It’s that the real bang for the buck (in the form of money or effort) comes directly from mentions by local people and not from exposure of the Facebook page itself.

Every day, people do business locally. They go to the grocery store, pick up a bite to eat at a restaurant, go see a movie, get their hair cut, or pick up their dry cleaning. They have favorites based on service or products. They have regular destinations based on proximity or convenience.

Rarely (if ever) do people going about their daily tasks get asked to post to Facebook. This is the biggest Facebook mistake that local businesses are making.

Many are putting in the effort to put up nice banners and post interesting content that is intended to reach the local masses. This effort is a complete waste of time if they aren’t getting the mentions from their customers.