Innovation Hell: Saving Good Ideas From Premature Death

Why is it that so many ideas grow weaker in the process that is theoretically designed to bring them to life? It’s a painful but true phenomena (also, a very bad indicator of a company culture, if your goal is to survive and not become yesterday’s news).

Innovation is the heaven and hell of every brand’s journey. Inspired insight and passion fuel innovation’s potential, while committees have the wonderful legacy of killing potential greatness faster than a roomful of politicians. Or worse, a committee of politicians.

Creativity Isn’t The Enemy (Unless Progress Is Your Opponent)

As anyone whose been involved with any aspect of the creative (innovation) process knows, it’s far easier to critique than to create, a distasteful truth for anyone who’s gone through it, no matter which side of the table you’re on.

Tom summarized it this way:

Shooting The Messenger

Too often, companies create or encourage a culture where those who take risks are often penalized. Yet truly great companies (with the accompanying customer loyalty and confidence) thrive in the presence of it, while potential superstar companies die for the lack of it.