Mobile Payments For Everyone! Barclays Pushes Future Tech Into Now

Barclays bank, which already intertwines NFC chips and antennas into its banking cards in the U.K., has just taken a page out of Apple’s book and released a new mobile app that should shake up the U.K. financial game.

Pingit is a smartphone app that lets anyone with a Barclays account and a cell phone send out and receive cash without having to swap long, complex bank numbers (which you’d probably want to protect under most circumstances anyway)–all you need is a phone number or a name. Think of it as the smart, secure, 21st century way to lend your pal 10 quid for a pint after work–and probably pay for a lot more things too.

The app is a proprietary piece of code specially linked to your Barclays account–which you may think limits its applicability. But this lets Barclays pull off a couple of tricks: The app is secured when you set it up by asking you to enter a fair chunk of personal data that the bank already knows, confirming you are the user, with the right account, that you say you are. From then on to access it you have to enter a five-digit PIN code (one more than your standard ATM number). But because the bank then has a secure link to your phone, there’s none of your banking data stored on the device itself–the app merely becomes a payment conduit to the funds in your account in the same way your plastic credit card is when you use it in a store, or tap in its numbers into an online merchant’s webpage.

The real power of the app is in what it lets you do: If you’re a Barclays customer running the app you can give out payments of between £1 and £300 in a single go to anyone else’s bank account (Barclays customers at first, but very soon all U.K. bank account holders will be eligible). You can also receive money the same way, up to a maximum of £5,000 in one day.