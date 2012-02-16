Yahoo’s Prediction Engine Calls Presidential Race In Favor Of Obama (Sorry, Mitt)

An entire industry has emerged to try to predict who will triumph in any particular political contest. Polling is huge business. But a team of scientists at Yahoo say that, when it comes to the U.S. presidential race at least, who candidates are and how they campaign almost doesn’t matter. What does matter are factors over which they generally have very little control, such as economic indicators and the electorate’s overall political ideology.

By studying the last 10 presidential races, and corresponding economic and social indicators, the scientists have developed a model that predicts that President Obama will win the White House this November (assuming certain indicators don’t change dramatically between now and June).

Their current projection gives 303 electoral votes to the president and 235 to the Republican contender. Yahoo will launch the predictive tool to the public later today.

The tool’s model draws on data like the president’s approval rating, the rate of growth of income, and the ideology of the electorate in individual states.

What’s important to note, David Rothschild, an economist with Yahoo Labs, tells Fast Company, is that that, according to his analysis, when it comes to certain indicators, the rate of change is much more important than the absolute levels. And the most important data point is state-by-state income growth. (The model has to look at states individually, since electoral votes–and not overall popular sentiment–determine the actual outcome of the election.)

So even though overall economic indicators are still comparatively dismal, they seem to be going up in most states, which, according to the model, weighs the race in favor of the current occupant of the Oval Office.