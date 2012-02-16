Whether or not Brad Pitt wins Best Actor later this month for his sublimely subtle portrayal of Billy Beane in Moneyball, the man who transformed baseball from a game of hunches to a business of stat-driven decision-making should be a source of inspiration for marketers in any field. Pitt as Beane is a sympathetic character with a problem familiar to most CMOs–how do you compete effectively despite limited resources, and thereby keep your job?

The answer for Beane and his Oakland A’s was to reinvent the math of baseball, creating new statistics that had a closer correlation to winning games and letting those guide decision-making. Similarly, today’s marketing leaders are putting an increased emphasis on metrics, simultaneously improving the effectiveness of their activities and extending their job tenure. Having spoken with a number of heavy hitters, I’m pleased to offer these 5 ways to know your marketing metrics don’t suck.

1. Your CEO Doesn’t Accuse You of Speaking Dothraki*

Not too long ago, the language barrier between CEOs and CMOs was indisputable. CEOs rolled their eyes when presented with the latest charts on brand awareness and purchase consideration, while CMOs blanched at the emotionless plea for qualified leads and measurable ROI. Today, according to a recent poll by The CMO Club, a staggering 84% of senior marketers believe they have the success-supporting metrics their CEO will understand.

When asked about the survey, Pete Krainik, founder of The CMO Club, expressed some surprise at the number of CMOs who claimed to have the metrics they need to defend their jobs, but not the trend itself. “I think CMOs are in a much better position than they were just two years ago.” Krainik said. “The best CMOs agree upon metrics with their CEOs at the start of the year and then share results along the way, establishing a common vocabulary for success.”

2. Your VP of Sales Wants to Buy You Lunch

Forget the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry–when it comes to divisiveness, the usual battles between the heads of sales and marketing are legendary. Dan Marks, the CMO of First Tennessee Bank, set out to change this relationship four years ago with a new marketing metrics program. The goal, explained Marks, was to “more precisely quantify the link to revenue and to be able to quantify the revenue impact of different marketing approaches.”

Marks now believes that 84% of his marketing mix can be measured and linked in some way to revenue generation. Acknowledging that there are “several layers of precision,” Marks comes back to the need to make metrics understandable. “When you are talking to sales and you can show a stack ranking of your marketing programs, all of a sudden you’re talking their language because they stack rank their salespeople,” explained Marks. By connecting marketing metrics with the “core bottom line,” Marks has made strong allies with his counterparts in sales.