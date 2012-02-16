Finding The Derring-Do To Become A Category Creator

Too often, people go into a crowded market and try to carve out a nice, comfortable niche where the competition isn’t too high. There’s already a proven business model, a proof of concept and it’s a safe bet.

However, the world was never changed by safe bets. The people who changed the world and their markets weren’t just category leaders, they were category creators.

For example, Pablo Picasso wasn’t just the best at what he did, he pioneered what he did. He said, “I am always doing that which I cannot do, in order that I may learn how to do it.”

If you want to do something great, you must dare for your vision to bleed outside of the lines of what has already been done. You must also dare for your fantasies and ideas to take root in the world. New lands were never discovered by those who simply thought about getting on the ship and remained in the realm of hypothesis. In order to pioneer something worthwhile, you have to start moving. Those who are busy refining their plans are left in the dust by those consistently setting sail.

Consider this: If you were a muse, would you be more attracted to someone walking a path, knee deep in the terrain, or someone sitting in a basement, pitifully agonizing over the perfect idea? Exactly.

But action is only part of the equation. Many people take action, even at the pace of a hurricane, and they are clearly not category creators or even category leaders.