Congress Quizzes Apple On Path, Google Updates Wallet With Partial Fix, Zynga Posts Q4 Loss, Apple May Cuts iAd Prices

Congress Quizzes Apple On Path’s Contact Privacy Matters . While the tech world bickers and sometimes misunderstands the tech of the Path contact-upload debacle, Congress has decided to intervene and has sent a letter to Apple’s CEO because of “questions about whether Apple’s iOS app developer policies and practices may fall short when it comes to protecting the information of iPhone users and their contacts.” Congress has the tech questions right here, and we’ll see what Apple says. –KE

–Updated 12:05 p.m. EST

LiveJournal Launches Spinoff Brand. In response to a previous Fast Company story, blogging outfit LiveJournal has launched the LJ Media Publishing Group. The spinoff will focus on transforming selected LiveJournal-hosted blogs–including Oh No They Didn’t, AnythingDiz, and CraftGrrl–into full-fledged destination sites. 40 to 50 blogs are expected to participate by the end of 2012; LiveJournal will assist them with promotional marketing and technical help. —NU

–Updated 11:00 a.m. EST

Aereo To Deliver TV Anywhere. Aereo, a new streaming service was announced in New York yesterday. It’s setting up technology that will bring broadcast TV programs into any device connected to the Internet. The company (which in a previous life was called Bamboom Labs), announced their service for New York, along with a tidy funding round of $20.5 million led by Barry Diller and IAC. —NS

–Updated 8:10 a.m. EST

Amazon’s Prime Numbers Low. Subscriptions to Amazon’s membership service, Amazon Prime, may be half as many as analysts have estimated, sources have told the Washington Post. Sluggish adoption of Amazon’s 7-year-old service, the Post reasons, could impact Amazon’s revenues. —NS