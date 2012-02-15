Former Sun CEO Launches A Site To Manage Your Loved Ones’ Health Care

Innovation doesn’t always have to be about flashy features or giant leaps. Sometimes it’s just about tackling a basic, but pervasive, problem simply and elegantly.

Take CareZone for example. If you have aging parents, or a child with a chronic illness, you know about the challenges involved in trying to coordinate their care with several other caregivers–your spouse, your siblings, or an in-house nurse, for example. Information about their medications is tucked away here. Contact information for doctors is stored there. Legal documents like living wills and powers of attorneys are stuffed in the backs of file cabinets. Voicemails about whose week it is to do what are floating out in the ether.

How much simpler would it be if you could just keep all that information in a single hub that everyone could access, anytime, anywhere? Well, now you can.

CareZone, which launches today and which was cofounded by former Sun Microsystems CEO Jonathan Schwartz, is like Yahoo Groups for managing information related to caring for a loved one.

Each “group” is organized around the person who’s being cared for, and you can add as many “members,” or caregivers, to each group as you like.

Instead of sub-sections like Messages, Files, and Photos, you’ve got places to track medications, important documents, and contact information. There’s a bulletin board-type system for threaded conversations with your fellow caregivers, and a to-do list where you can assign tasks like taking your loved one to a doctor’s appointment or picking up medication.