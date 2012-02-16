Fast Talk: Why Fashion Designers Need To Embrace Their Inner Geek

Jean Paul Cauvin calls himself the binôme, or right-hand man, of the French designer Julien Fournié. Following his advice, Fournié recently teamed up with Dassault Systèmes, whose 3-D simulations last year demonstrated how you could tug an iceberg across the ocean. Why this unlikely partnership? Together, the team developed FashionLab, which enables fashion designers to envision their garments in 3-D from the earliest stages of the creative process. As New York Fashion Week drew to a close, Fast Company spoke with Cauvin about the need for designers to embrace the brave new world of technology-assisted fashion design.

FAST COMPANY: What is FashionLab?

JEAN PAUL CAUVIN: It was created by Dassault Systèmes with a few designers, including Julien Fournié. We’re inventing something together–this is capital. They’re not coming to us with software and saying now we have to learn that. First they observed Julien, and even filmed him, asking, “How do you work, how do you design?”

The technology essentially allows designers to draw in 3-D. What does that mean?

There’s a digital table, where you draw with a digital pen. You have a computer screen attached, and you can see the drawing, like with pen and paper. Then you can make this drawing turn. Imagine drawing a 2-D coat. You usually draw it from the front, but you don’t know how it looks from the profile or in back. If you can draw in 3-D and move the drawing, it gives another feel to the whole design. It’s a tool that’s accelerating communication, that’s making very clear what the designer has in mind.