Urgency And Optimism: Corporate Culture The Michael J. Fox Foundation Way

Todd Sherer wants to put the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF)–the world’s largest private funder of Parkinson’s Disease research–out of business. That may sound strange, especially considering that if Sherer achieves that goal as CEO of the Foundation, he’ll be out of a job. But it will also mean they’ve found a cure for Parkinson’s, a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder that affects one million people in the United States, and more than 5 million worldwide.

To date, the MJFF has contributed more than $275 million toward its goal of finding a cure by focusing on innovation. And agility. The Foundation reviews roughly 800 Parkinson’s grant proposals annually, but you won’t find them gathering dust on someone’s desk. Sherer asserts that decisions are made in a matter of weeks, and MJFF currently counts about 250 active research collaborations and projects. As money is raised, it gets poured right back into research.

As one of MJFF’s first in-house scientists, Sherer (who holds a PhD in neuroscience from the University of Virginia) is particularly keen on the new Fox Trial Finder, a tech tool that pairs Parkinson’s patients with clinical research trials–a vital component in the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure.

Sherer’s background in scientific research has influenced his management style, which, he tells Fast Company, takes a similar approach. From helping drive the direction of the research to becoming CEO in May 2011, Sherer’s used partnering, teaching, and mentoring to build an MJFF team that’s committed to keeping an experimental approach. Until a cure is found, Sherer says the culture of the organization continues to mirror Fox’s vision, “which is all about urgency and optimism.”

Making the Big Switch

Sherer says moving from the lab to the corner office was an evolution of his interests and responsibilities. “I joined the foundation with desire to do something more impactful for patients rather than for an individual lab and individual projects. When you have to be the world’s expert on that particular project, you can lose sight of the context.” When his original fellowship from MJFF required him to report on progress in front of its staff and scientific board, Sherer began to understand how managing science could accelerate the progress of finding a cure.