How To Pivot Faster Than Your Competition

I am sitting in a bakery minutes from my house, steps away from the train station, watching still-sleepy counter workers shuffling brioches and muffins to a rising flow of customers. I shouldn’t be here. I should be on that train now leaving the station, heading into New York City. But a midnight Skype session with a client in China followed by an all-night wrestling match with three young kids kicking and rolling completely disrupted my morning schedule. I missed my train.

In the car speeding to the station, I finally came to terms with the fact that I was not going to make it. I passed through the denial, anger, acceptance process. It took me a full 10 minutes to get over it and come up with my new plan: spend 45 minutes of unexpected free time in a quiet café to write this post.

When plans fall into disarray, great companies and strategists recover more quickly than I did just now. How quickly can you recover when luck scuttles your plans?

Ironically, this is the topic of the day for me. I am spending my afternoon with a huge financial service firm’s corporate strategy department to map out a new method for adjusting quickly to emerging market dynamics. And I interviewed the CEO of two tech ventures who shared a great tip for how to react faster than your competition to new threats and opportunities. I’ve been thinking about this topic for several months and only now recognize that what happened to me this morning–missing my train–is a microcosm of this strategic challenge.

Here are three steps to respond more quickly, and pivot faster, than your competition. If you follow them, I believe you will begin beating your competition at every turn.

1. Accelerate your rhythm: Steve Woodard is the CEO of two fast-growing tech companies, Quadrant Software and SoftBase. We had a fascinating discussion about how he manages double what most of us juggle. A lot of it has to do with having clear goals and communicating them often, always having a door open so people know they can reach you 24/7, and building a management team you can trust.