Fast Talk: With Meeteor, Facebook-Stalk For The Job You Want

Chris Lee is the cofounder of the Seattle-based Meeteor, which scours your social graph in search of second- and third-degree connections to people who might be able to help advance your career. Fast Company caught up with Lee to talk about coffee, sandwiches, beer, and other networking tools.

The person I know who is the best networker has a technique: He looks up friends of friends on Facebook, messages them and says, “Hey, I see you know so-and-so. Want to get coffee?”

A big part of our inspiration came from seeing how friends would, in a casual, analog way, talk to friends whenever they ran into them, and express, “Hey, this is what I’m looking for.” And friends would make referrals. Similarly, people were using online tools like Facebook or LinkedIn, but in a very manual way. We search through your network to highlight people you might want to reach out to, and we tell you why. Basically we want to remove as much friction as possible from the networking process.

Why do you use Facebook instead of LinkedIn, the supposed professional social network?

One reason is just pure numbers: Facebook has close to around 850 million users, while LinkedIn has around 130 million. Also your friends on Facebook are more likely to help you; they’re the ones you’d casually reach out to anyway. Facebook friends are your close friends, the people who are gonna go out on a limb for you. That said we’re currently exploring integrating with LinkedIn more.

But are sites like yours a real warning sign for LinkedIn? If Facebook takes over networking, what does that mean for LinkedIn?