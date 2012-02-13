What Obama’s Budget (And A Second Term) Would Do For U.S. Innovation

Barack Hussein Obama–POTUS to you and me–is the man in control of what’s arguably the world’s only current superpower. At 50, he’s looking for a second go at the country’s top job. In order to get there Obama’s relying, in part, on his Net-savvy staffers to whip up a storm of interest on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and even Instagram. Obama’s campaign proved successful last time around, running on a pro-tech ticket. Let’s look at what a second term would mean for innovation–and for us.

Rocket Boosts For Startups

Startups and entrepreneurship really do seem to be close to the President’s heart, and Facebook’s looming IPO,

at $100 billion of value, makes a loud and positive statement for the Silicon Valley

system.

Immediately after

his State of the Union address, Obama sent out a proposal for the

Startup America Legislative Agenda–an outline plan that would fix small

business taxes, enable new ways for startups to seek funding, and

attempt to tackle the issues of science and tech immigration that the

H1-B visa arguments are all snarled up in. It’s safe to say Obama is

going to keep pushing for startups–although he’ll have to push tricky

tax rulings and visa proposals through Congress to do so, and that’s not

exactly a frictionless process.

Shooting For Something Other Than The Moon

Obama’s future as President is intimately tied up with the budget his administration proposes, as its outcomes will be played out over a second term. A lot of fuss has been centered on his plans for the future of space, with opponent Newt throwing harsh criticisms around, and a lot of confusion about the future of NASA in general, and the new budget is stirring up more noise–at about the same time the European space effort is doing pretty well.