Fair Labor Association Inspecting Foxconn, Yahoo Partners With Qatar For Arabic Content, Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab 2

Fair Labor Association Inspects Foxconn Factories. Apple has asked the Fair Labor Association to conduct a round of audits on several suppliers including Foxconn in China. Fair Labor officials will interview employees and visit factory sites to check on working conditions in the area. As Apple noted in a press release, “suppliers have pledged full cooperation with the FLA, offering unrestricted access to their operations.” —NS

–Updated 10:50 a.m. EST Yahoo And Qatar Government Sign Content Creation Deal. Struggling Internet company Yahoo is teaming up with ictQATAR, the emirate’s official telecom regulator, to embark on a massive Arabic-language content creation project. ictQATAR will help develop digital content, multiplatform applications, and digital advertising for Yahoo’s Middle Eastern market. In comparison to other Yahoo operations, Middle Eastern affiliate Yahoo Maktoob saw massively increased growth in 2011. Although closely linked to the royal family, ictQATAR has no relation to Al Jazeera, the emirate’s best-known media export. —NU —Updated 10:25 a.m. EST Apple’s Share Price Tops $500. For the first time, Apple’s share price has risen over $500. As well as clearly establishing it as the number one firm, above Exxon Mobil, it means a single share in the technology firm now costs you more than the entry-level iPad does. –KE –Updated 10:00 a.m. EST Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab 2. Samsung’s just announced a new tablet, the 7-inch Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0). It’s Samsung’s first tablet to run Google’s latest OS, Android 4.0 or Ice Cream Sandwich, right away. Outfitted thus, it’s set to compete in just the sweet spot the Kindle Fire occupies. A deal-breaker could be the price, which Samsung has yet to announce.–NS

Hackers Breach Microsoft India Online Store. India’s Microsoft online store was hacked by a Chinese group calling themselves the Chinese EvilShadow team. The group made off with the usernames and passwords of store customers, which were stored as plain text. The site, the Verge points out, is maintained and operated by Quasar Media, appointed by Microsoft. —NS –Updated 6:15 a.m. EST [Image: Flickr user dailylifeofmojo] Friday’s Fast Feed: Amazon Gets Green Light From India Govt, Iran Blocks Gmail, Google, All SSL Sites, Twitter Partners With Satellite Providers For Tweets By Text, and more!