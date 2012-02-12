In tribute to Mr. Rams

I am just back from a trip to San Francisco where Lunar’s head office is and over a three-day trip there I had the chance to visit SFMOMA, San Fran’s Museum of Modern Art. Awesome building even more awesome exhibition of work by Dieter Rams. A must see for any industrial designer, just as this book – Dieter Rams: As Little Design as Possible, is a must-read. In fact below is a book review that I wrote about that very thought.

“Indifference towards people and the reality in which they live is actually the one and only cardinal sin in design.” – Dieter Rams.

One reality is that if you are an industrial designer, it’s time to make room for a new book—this one is going to take up some space. A deservedly thorough and appropriately thick tomb, this new book by British design historian Sophie Lovell profiles Dieter Rams’ life and work and is simply is a must-have for any serious design library.

As one might expect from a designer of Dieter Rams’ stature, he has a philosophy: 10 principles that govern great design (see the next page). This book is titled after his 10th principle: “Good design is as little design as possible,” It is a fascinating review of what a life in design can be and the legacy it can leave.

You see, Dieter Rams is a living legend in design. Products he designed in the 1960s are still manufactured and sought after today. Vintage versions of his products are coveted and collected. He is rightfully a hero to many in design, including me. I own no less than a dozen Braun classics, including the cool Braun calculator with the M&M keys that never goes out of style and has worked for me for over 20 years straight, without a battery. Movie soundtracks at my house are powered by a Rams-designed vintage ADS R1 receiver, which still works as well as it did when I bought it new, in the 1980s.

Dieter Rams was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, in 1932. In 1955 he joined Braun, a German electronics company where he and his colleagues were able to create some of the world’s most notable designs of the 20th century. He became head of design and stayed at Braun until 1995, 40 prolific years. The book begins with an introduction by the current head of design at Apple, Jonathon Ive, who gives deserving and respectful acknowledgement to Rams in an interesting and very personal forward. Confirming what we already know, that the two are kindred spirits in approach and execution. Ive acknowledges the influence, especially in the case of a particular Braun juicer his family owned, that helped to shape his view of great design. In addition to Ive, Naoto Fukasawa, in later chapters Sam Hecht and Konstantin Grcic are examined relative to the influence of this design master.

Dr. Klaus Kemp, the head of exhibitions at the Frankfurt Museum of Applied Arts profiles Rams’ early life and training as an architect. The book goes on to discuss his work, philosophy and theory in an interesting and well-crafted way. No critique to be offered here about the content or the writing. This read is more than worth the investment of time. Also, the photographs by the German photographer Florian Böhm provide delicious visual interludes. Three major sequences—the first a profile of the Braun archive in Kronberg, Germany; the second, Rams in his home and his home itself; and the third, intimate close-ups of details and features of Rams’ products—are well placed among exquisite full-bleed images. In addition to the Braun work, the book also covers work he did for the furniture company Vitsoe and profiles his home and work studio, all offering further insight to Rams and his point of view.