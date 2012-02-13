Progress Report | Reinvent The Wheel

Thesis

Flat tires generate more than 3 million AAA calls each year, and blowouts can easily cause auto accidents. But what if tires didn’t need air?

Method

Bridgestone fashioned a prototype from recyclable aluminum, rubber, and thermoplastic resin, a material that’s “strong enough to handle the [vehicle] load while at the same time easy to mold,” says Hiroshi Morinaga, who manages the company’s advanced-tire-technology department.

Results

Because the interlacing spokes are curved and flexible–as opposed to the rigid metal in normal tires–it’s easier for them to distribute pressure. “The bending stiffness supports the load,” says Morinaga, noting that each wheel can withstand up to 660 pounds.

Remaining Challenges

1. Safeguard spokes

Wayward debris can catch between the curves, locking the wheel in place.