5 Reasons Best Practices Suck

Best practices are like vampires that can suck an organization of productivity,

drain its creativity, and bleed its initiative.

I’ve helped IT departments from automobile manufacturing

companies merge. I’ve also helped banks and Internet companies merge. In all

cases, I watched people who were, weeks before, like many other of their

species, seeking best practices, encounter the truth of their existence.

Everybody has best practices and if you compare two of them, superficial

similarity soon gives way to contextual and temporal divergences. Both sides of

the merger had dozens of best practices on everything from server management to

customer acquisition. The harsh light of the merger exposed best practices as a

source of potential conflict and dysfunction–and those who crafted the best

practices realized they were vampires of learning, imbibing hopes for productivity

gains and consistency while draining their organizations of creativity and

initiative.

The Thirst No

matter how many fleshy necks of policy or procedure they sink their teeth into,

they just can’t get enough. Interview after interview. Flow chart after flow

chart. It won’t stop. They don’t know enough. They don’t have enough data. They

have too many perspectives to reconcile. They keep digging until their

fingernails bleed. No matter how much they learn, they keep seeking more of the

same, with each dip into the artery of knowledge nearly the same as the last.

The focus keeps them going, but they have lost the ability to synthesize and

integrate, to reach beyond the task to see the bigger picture.

The Satiation As the bloody ink dries on the tome they have created, the

electrons coalesce on the website, as the lore is whispered among the initiated

to begin the word-of-mouth revelry that only vampires can know, they celebrate

the brief satiation. A new Best Practice has been Made. Not nearly as good as

turning an initiate, but as the fresh plasma of consolidated knowledge flows

through their veins, they revel in the power that comes from creating a lasting

legacy that only they could create. The codification of knowledge becomes the alter

and the tomb where it will be praised and where it will rest–and where it will

ultimately accumulate dust and cobwebs as a testament to its endurance.

Everyone Else Ages And there the Best Practice stands,

perfect and immutable. As the world changes the Best Practice remains inviolate

and timeless. All around it, those things that aren’t best age and deteriorate into

the detritus of business: flakes of paper and toner, wads of sticky notes,

cascades of recycled paper emboldened with DRAFT DRAFT DRAFT. The Best Practice

survives. The ravages of time hound its edges and cast aspersions of wind and

sand. Being BEST, it neither adapts nor fades, eventually becoming an anachronism,

respected maybe, perhaps even feared, but more legend than reality as the old

ways become irrelevant in in the dawn of new ages. This BEST PRACTICE, once so

much the focus of the Thirst, is now little more than an uneasy reminder that

the current single-minded quests await the same destiny.

True Blood True

Blood is the fictional synthetic blood product in HBO’s True Blood series that

allows vampires to “peaceably” live among humans. But both vampires and humans know True Blood is a fiction within a fiction. True Blood is a lie that society

believes to feel good about itself. At best, True Blood offers subsistence in a

world of chaos and disruption. And the Best Practice is no different. The Best

Practice makes an organization feel a sense of accomplishment and closure. It

gives it focal point for celebrating its hard work. But in a blink, entropy and

pandemonium invade again. People can sense the real power: the dynamic, ever-changing

flow of knowledge, just below the thin skin of codified policy and practice.

The Best Practice serves as a symbol of the ideal while reality erupts around

it in boundless bedlam. In True Blood, the only way to grow is to escape the fiction

and toss yourself into the vortex. If you survive, you will have learned more

than any cowardly vampire sitting in the shadows sipping from a bottle. The

only way to learn in a world of Best Practices is to challenge assumptions, endure

the wrath of the mysteries–and in the process, absorb glimpses of the underlying

nature of reality directly to your consciousness.