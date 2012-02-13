5 Tips To Get Maximum ROI From Saying “Thanks”

Erin Newkirk admits that she too, has been guilty of touting the value of handwritten thank-you notes at the expense of actually sending them.

Except that unlike the rest of us, Newkirk was actually at the helm of one of the first online greeting card companies, Red Stamp. Founded circa 2005, before Facebook was a regular part of everyone’s daily life, the company aimed to be an online “social secretary,” acting as a reminder service along with offering high end occasion cards sent through its website. “Our twist was that for an additional fee, we would hand-write and send cards on behalf of our clients,” says Newkirk.

By focusing on physical cards only, Red Stamp Cards lost its way, explains Newkirk. So the company did a hard pivot (though it still offers paper options for those who prefer it) to serving up e-greetings via mobile. Launched in September, Red Stamp’s app is approaching half a million downloads, testimony to the rising tide of consumers eager to send greetings on the go.

A far cry from texting, these e-messages deliver thoughtful dispatches in a polished format, with the added punch of immediacy. For those sending thank-you notes for business, this is particularly powerful because, as Newkirk puts it, “expressed words of gratitude are more important than the paper they’re written on anyway.”

She does recognize that communicating at this pace is fraught with potential pitfalls (ever hit “reply all”and send something to unintended recipients?) and with that in mind, Newkirk offers Fast Company some pointers on modern etiquette for virtual correspondence, and tips for businesses to get maximum ROI from a note of gratitude.

Just Do It