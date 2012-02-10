YouTube And Shiva Rajaraman Bring Intelligent Channel Picks To Online Video

“On YouTube, our top queries are ‘funny videos,’ ‘LOL,’ and ‘make me laugh,'” YouTube group project manager Shiva Rajaraman told us recently . “They fall into this vague land of ‘Entertain me!’ So based on that, how do we help people discover fresh, fun content–without just sifting through the 48 hours of video that are uploaded every minute? We’re still trying to figure that out fully, but we’re starting by building out our channels. When users search for something broad, we want a more curated experience to appear, so ‘funny videos’ would bring up a landing page with humor clips from BuzzFeed, Fail Blog, Funny Or Die, and more. That way, they can fill a steady 15, 20, 30 minutes with us, instead of making new decisions every two minutes.”

Below is the extended version of our recent Fast Talk.

How do you go about finding great content on a site as traffic-heavy as YouTube?

It’s truly a problem of finding the diamond in the rough. We have 48 hours of video uploaded every minute. If you step back and try to put some context around that, that’s the equivalent of having 200,000 full-length movies released a week. You’ve got so much information that mining it becomes a challenge. So we ask, “How are people finding those great videos today?” They blog about it, or they share it on a social network or email and they write a great headline for it, and that’s often how you’re discovering YouTube videos. Think back to things like the Hudson River plane landing. In our logs we saw a huge surge in searches for the official plane landing video, but also that every news site on the web was embedding it. It’s important for us to be able to say, hey, someone’s found a video that’s attracted an audience. That’s one way we kind of dig out a diamond and make sure we surface it across the site.

Could you give me an example?

There’s a video I love called “Three Big Pigs,” and it’s this Angry-Birds-meets-Libya video. When I go look at “Three Big Pigs,” it’s clear I’ve got this nuanced sense of humor, probably like everyone else through Angry Birds, but I also like political humor. If I just looked at keywords for a video and took “three big pigs” and did a search on YouTube, I’ll probably find a bunch of videos on three actual big pigs. Collaborative filtering allows you to look at the crowd who watched that video and look at what else they’ve watched. And we step back even further from that to look at a blog that blogged about that video and see what else they’ve blogged about. So what we’re doing is using the crowd to think about what we might offer to someone else who watches a particular video.

And channels could link up all those related videos.