Twitter Partners With Satellite Co’s, Google May Sell Home Entertainment Hardware, New Wallet Security Snag Could Hit All Phones

Amazon Gets Green Light From India Govt . Online megastore Amazon recieved clearance from the government of India to set up an Amazon-owned company for online sales, along with a courier service. This comes just over a week after it entered Indian territory with a product comparison site, Junglee.com. —NS

–Updated 10:35 a.m. EST

Iran Blocks Gmail, Google, All SSL Sites. Reports out of Iran indicate that the nation’s Internet providers blocked access to Gmail, Google, Yahoo, and all SSL/TOS websites on Thursday. The decision to block https:// sites coincides with the 33rd anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution; activists expect the outage to continue until the upcoming month of Esfand. Cyberactivists worldwide are developing workarounds for Iranians to use in the meantime. –NU

–Updated 7:30 a.m. EST

Twitter Partners With Satellite Providers For Tweets By Text. Twitter has announced partnerships with big satellite providers Iridium and Thuraya, to extend the reach of the tweet-via-SMS service. People in war zones or natural disaster zones may not have access to the Internet, but can often still text. This move is intended to let them tweet too, Twitter explains in their blog post. —NS

Google May Sell Home Entertainment Hardware. The New York Times has heard that Google’s created a prototype home entertainment device, to streaming music and possibly more. The company has filed with the FCC to test 252 devices running on home wireless networks. It could give Google better control of its streaming services in the digital media market, some argue, and put it in a better position to take on tough competitors and hardware makers Amazon and Apple. —NS