8 Reasons Your Social Initiative Will Fail

Social is one of the hottest trends in enterprise software, and many

companies are considering rolling out products and services that make it easier

for employees to share information with each other and communicate with

customers and suppliers.

Social software covers a lot of ground, but in general,

products in this field enable people to share ideas and documents, find

expertise and connect with colleagues, and communicate interactively with others. Gartner reports that “social software technologies as a whole are among the most hyped in the

industry at the moment,” but is quick to warn companies that different social software technologies are “at different

levels of maturity.” Meanwhile, Forrester predicts that social software will grow to a $6.4 billion industry by 2016. There is

definitely something going on here.

The reason so many companies

are looking at social initiatives is simple: When people work together, they accomplish much

more, without reinventing the wheel or duplicating work efforts. But social initiatives are expensive and are

potentially disruptive to the business.



So it behooves smart executives to avoid the pitfalls uniquely inherent

in social initiatives. Here are eight

missteps that can sink more than your social initiative. While these points

relate primarily to internal, employee-facing social initiatives, many of them

are equally relevant to customer-facing initiatives as well.

No interest from key

users: Analysts estimate that approximately a third of workers will download

and share new technology, with or without corporate approval. Suppressing or ignoring these folks and

heading straight for IT creates unnecessary and often insurmountable resistance.

In fact, ignoring them squanders your biggest advantage. Reach out to technology

seekers and embrace them; they are your greatest allies. Too many tools: Technology

silos are a reality, but you need a road map for creating a single collaboration

platform. We are in the midst of an adoption cycle that mirrors that of email

in the early ’90s. Then, it took time before disparate corporate emails

systems worked together. But could you

imagine working with two email systems today, one to communicate with internal

colleagues and one for external contacts? The same will be true for

collaboration tools going forward. Unclear business

objectives: Technology-driven projects are a sure recipe for failure. Not paying attention to

key stakeholders: If your project

manager is a bulldozer type who tells key stakeholders that he “knows better” because he has already done five such projects, you’re headed for trouble, big

time. IT and the business are

at loggerheads: With the advent of SaaS (software as a service) solutions,

business units now have viable alternatives to central IT. Smart IT organizations realize they have to

support the business to make initiatives, such as social business work. IT’s alternative is the (slow) decline of

budgets and eventual demise. No culture of technology

grassroots adoption: Collaboration and social initiatives must have eager

champions at the business-user level. A top-down approach to a social initiative

makes it difficult to pump up worker’s interest in being part of the project.

It is much easier to leverage the excitement of existing users by getting them

to be social at departmental or division levels, first. Project is not aligned

with other business initiatives: A social initiative without business

goals will die on the vine. Business users need to understand why being active

in a social initiative brings value to their everyday work responsibilities. Taking the wrong

approach: Introducing “rip and replace” technology that ignores daily work habits is probably the biggest failure factor in the list. The fact

that people are change-averse is well-documented. A recent blog

post talks more about why “rip and replace” doesn’t work.

If you have experienced a failed (or failing) initiative,

weigh in with your own reasons in the comments.

Email author David Lavenda or follow him on Twitter @dlavenda.