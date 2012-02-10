A Hacker School That Helps Solve Silicon Valley’s Hiring Problem

The shortage of engineers is a perennial source of woe in Silicon Valley. Once they’re done combing the graduating classes at places like Stanford and MIT, tech companies start sniffing in each other’s backyards, hoping to lure over desperately needed talent with juicy salaries and tasty perks.

When David Albert and two partners joined Y Combinator, a VC firm that invests a small amount of money in a large number of startups in exchange for stakes in the companies, in the summer of 2010, they thought they could help solve that problem with a sophisticated algorithm that would match candidates and jobs. But what they’ve come up instead with is something surprisingly analog: a real-world school, based in New York, where they spend three months at a time helping people who already program get better.

What’s revolutionary about the program is both its business and operational models. There are certainly other schools that have set up shop recently, to help crank out engineering talent. In Chicago, Code Academy offers 11-week courses in web design and development, and at San Francisco’s Dev Bootcamp, students learn the fine points of Ruby on Rails and HTML5.

But at Hacker School, there’s no tuition. Students attend for free. (Though Albert and his partners, Nicholas Bergson-Shilcock and Sonali Sridhar, do vet for talent and aptitude.) The three make money through Hackruiter, a seperate arm of their venture, when companies like Airbnb snap up the participants. (The average recruiting fee is $20,000, the industry standard.)

And once school opens, there’s no instruction. Instead, participants work side-by-side on personal projects, usually involving open-source software. The learning comes by being jammed together in the same place and having smart people nearby to learn from and ask questions of. “It’s like a writers retreat for computer programmers,” Albert tells Fast Company. “You don’t learn English at a writers retreat, but you hone your craft.”

The venture has attracted funding from Ron Conway’s SV Angel and Founder Collective, which includes entrepreneurs like Flickr cofounder Caterina Fake and Meetup cofounder and CEO Scott Heiferman.