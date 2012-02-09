Apple May Sell iPads To Air Force, Groupon Reports Surprise Q4 Loss, Foxconn Servers Hacked

Rumor: iPad 3 Announcement In March . The latest buzz on the iPad 3, this time from AllThingsD, is that the new device will be unveiled at an early March event. Sources, per usual, are anonymous, but their tips confirm what’s already expected of the device–a faster chip, Retina Display, and better graphics. —NS

Apple May Sell iPads To Air Force. The Air Force is on the lookout for about 18,000 new tablets, and chances are the iPad–the only device mentioned on their recently spotted notice–may fit the bill. Late last year, airlines started buying iPads for their pilots, with Delta and American Airlines leading the switch from flight logs on paper. —NS

Glam Media Launches Foodie.com. Glam Media’s new social network for food lovers, Foodie.com, launched in beta today. For now, users can update their statuses, post recipes and connect with other members. Other tabs–chef profiles and restaurants are yet to fill out. —NS

Flipkart Acquires LetsBuy. Two of India’s biggest web retailers have joined forces. Flipkart, India’s biggest ecommerce brand, has acquired LetsBuy.com, a company that’s taken the lead in sales of electronics. The deal comes just a week after Amazon.com launched their aggregator site Junglee.com in the subcontinent. —NS