Inside INTERPOL’s New Cybercrime Innovation Center

INTERPOL, the international policing organization, is building a law enforcement tech geek heaven in Singapore. The INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation will function as a R&D lab, training facility, and forensics lab for all things cybercrime. Slated to open in 2014, the Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) will be part of the larger INTERPOL Singapore Center. Staff at the IGCI are expected to work on everything from combating child porn to creating low-cost cybercrime research databases for poorer nations.

Michael Moran, INTERPOL’s Acting Assistant Director for Cyber Security and Crime, told Fast Company on Wednesday that the main focus for IGCI would be digital security and innovation research for police officers worldwide investigating cybercrime. Moran appeared on a panel the day before at the Kaspersky Lab Cyber Conference in Cancun, where he claimed that most cybercrime-investigating cops worldwide had inadequate budgets, overwhelming workloads, and talent problems. As Moran put it, “recruiting long-haired geeks is not easy for law enforcement.”

Beyond cybercrime, police officers and researchers at IGCI will also be developing experimental strategies to combat environmental crime, counterfeiting, corruption in football/soccer, and Asian criminal syndicates. The complex will include laboratories, conference space, and a museum-like space for tours geared toward the public. INTERPOL being INTERPOL, the whole organizational process behind the center is highly bureaucratic and intricate [PDF].

INTERPOL has not yet formally announced what products and tools will be developed at the IGCI. However, Moran mentioned to Fast Company that a heavy emphasis would be placed on developing and enhancing open-source forensics tools for local law enforcement. These open-source tools would aid police departments in poor and developing nations–who normally don’t have funds for expensive software licenses–in solving more crime in less time. Moran noted that for law enforcement, recent technical innovations have transformed the nature of crimefighting. While his examples–computer-aided crimefighting, tear gas, and tasers–might give civil libertarians pause, they also signify how law enforcement depends on gadgetry just as much as any other industry.