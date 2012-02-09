How Complacency, Not The Economy, Is Killing Deals

Just about every business news outlet has used the term “new normal” to describe the current global economic conditions: Limited or no growth. Layoffs and high unemployment. Unstable stock markets. It has become, over the past three years, the environment to which many have become accustomed. Warning: this complacency kills deals.

Through my executive development and sales training work, I see what happens when people give themselves the plausible excuse that comes with a weak economy. “It’s not me; the economy is affecting everyone.” The daily challenge of creating opportunities can subdue even the most motivated teams.

The economic climate has given the perception that all companies are struggling so, some people justify sales being down. I tell my clients that remaining relevant is paramount. Sales aren’t off for everyone and companies are doing business. But are they doing business with you? They will only if they consider your service or product as critical, not a commodity.

The new challenges businesses face are unprecedented but that they must be overcome with new thinking, new ideas, new solutions. It’s no longer good enough to just maintain business relationships. Those relationships must be created anew so that customers are given a fresh perspective on your business and they see how you can help them through these economic times. You and your team become part of the solution.

I was recently working with a financial company that markets bonds. The team had run up against a common block when speaking with their customers: “We’re already covered.” What I observed was that this response stopped the conversation and I could see individuals adopting a “new normal” attitude of “Not that again. Well, there’s nothing I can do.” I set to work, getting them to take that response and turn it into a more in-depth conversation. A simple “I understand. I get that a lot from customers. But you know this company was founded on some unique principles. They are the reason I work here. Can I tell you about that?” Now the team member has a chance to deliver the company’s value proposition…the special sauce!

As companies begin 2012, many are operating at a new level of urgency with a sense that every transaction is critical to the success of the business. They have year-end goals to meet and they can only focus on solutions that will get them there. Teams and individuals selling to these businesses must understand how the “new normal” affects their customers’ operations. And this comprehension comes from asking the right questions.: