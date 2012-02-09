4 Things To Consider Before Becoming A Social Business

Does your company

support or pay for smart phones? Do you have a Facebook page or a Twitter account? Or course you do. But did you really want to? Do you

understand what that entails? And can being social hurt, as well as help you?

Before you can magically transform yourself into a social business, you have to understand what that means, and what is possible for your individual business.

Over the past

five years, sweeping changes have rocked both small business and multinational

corporations on their heels. For most businesses everything has changed.

If I’m not mistaken, Padmasree Warrior, CTO of Cisco, was the first to point

out that the need to attract and retain young employees who live online was

forcing changes to the enterprise. The most unsettling thing about these changes

is that they are coming from the outside, and not as part of the planning

process.

It used to be bad

enough when your company decided to install a new phone system or deploy SAP.

But at least those were changes decided on from within. The shift of business

to social, however, was largely driven from without–from the customers, from

potential employees, from shareholders.

So business has

had to “go social.” Social business is one of the most

challenging initiatives being undertaken right now, and it appears to be

rocking organizations. Last weekend I started a thread on Google Plus to find out to whom an organization might speak to put some control on its social-business

transformation. This thread is up over 100 comments right now, and people are

spreading it around to ask others they know to weigh in.

As a side note,

there are no trolls and no pitches on the thread. It is all serious,

knowledgeable people discussing an issue that’s very much on their minds: who

is really doing this, and what does it mean to be an expert?